Olympics 2024 | Here's how much prize money gold medalists will receive

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, the world is sitting at the edge of its seats to see which athlete will bring home a medal. However, standing at the top of the podium is just one of the perks. The Olympics can be life-altering for many athletes both socially and financially.

Thus, maybe just for the Paris Games the saying, "All that glitters is not gold" stands untrue.

Let's take a look at the prize money athletes will win for clinching one of the top three medals.