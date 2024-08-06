Olympics 2024| India exit from men's TT team event after loss to China in pre-quarterfinals

Playing Fan Zhendong in the first singles, Sharath took the first game 11-9 with a superlative display. But the Chinese regrouped to outwit the Indian 11-7 11-7 11-5 in the next three games as India fell 0-2 behind in the tie.

The 24-year-old Manav then played the second singles but found the going tough against Chuqin, losing 9-11 6-11 9-11.

On Monday, the Indian women's team comprising Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamat, prevailed over higher-ranked Romania 3-2 in a thrilling tie to enter the quarterfinals.