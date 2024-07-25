Olympics 2024 | Indian athletes we might see on the podium in Paris

From seasoned stalwarts to fearless upstarts - the who's who of the sporting world have descended on Paris to vie for the coveted podium finish at the grandest show in the field of sports! Olympics 2024 is upon us and sports enthusiasts from across the globe have their eyes firmly fixed on this quadrennial extravaganza.
The Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics constitutes as many as 117 athletes competing in 16 different sporting disciplines. India, boosted by the emergence of some young and exciting talents, will no doubt be looking to surpass its highest ever medal tally of 7 achieved in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Having said that, let us delve deep and take a look at India's major medal prospects in the Paris Olympics, who carry the hopes of more than a billion people on their shoulders and aim to carve a memorable chapter in the country's sporting history:
Who else could possibly come in mind in an instant while speaking of India's Olympic dream other than the nation's golden boy himself? Current world, Olympic and Asian champion Neeraj Chopra has won almost every title attainable in his sport.
Will he be able to emulate the heroics of Tokyo 2021 and achieve the historic feat of winning back-to-back gold medals for India? Well, we wouldn't bet otherwise.
Presently ranked number 3 in the world, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty recently created history by becoming the first men's doubles badminton pair from India to attain the number 1 ranking in the world.
Aged just 23 and 27 respectively, Satwiksairaj and Chirag have already won many laurels, including the Indonesian Open and the French Open. Undoubtedly, they are one of the favourites to clinch a medal in the Paris Olympics.
In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Mirabai Chanu bagged a silver medal for India in the 49 kg category of women's weightlifting. Apart from this, she also won a silver medal in the 2022 weightlifting world championships. After regular consistent performances for India, an injury derailed Chanu's career in 2023, forcing her to stay out of action for almost a year.
Now, after a successful recovery, she is ready to fire on all cylinders in the upcoming Paris Games.
India's men's hockey team won a historic bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, ending the country's 41-year medal drought in Olympic hockey. They won the gold medal in the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games convincingly, booking their spot in the Paris Olympic Games directly.
However, shortly after that, they went through a rough patch, losing 5-0 to Australia in a 5 match test series and then finishing a dismal 7th in the 2023-24 Pro-Hockey League. Hopefully, they will regain their form in time for another podium finish in Paris.
Credit: X/@ByRakeshSimha
India's 4 x 400 metres men's relay team, comprising Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh stunned the world with an amazing performance by finishing an extremely creditable 5th in the 2023 World Championships, creating a national record in the process. They later won the gold medal in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Rajesh Ramesh, however, has been repalced by Arokia Rajiv in the team after the former was forced to pull out of the race at the World Athletics Relays in May 2024 due to injury in Nassau, Bahamas.
Men's 3000 metre steeplechaser Avinash Sable shot to fame by winning the silver medal in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, thereby ending Kenya's 28-year sweep in the event. He backed it up by clinching gold in the 2023 Asian Games and finishing an impressive 6th in the Paris Diamond League earlier this month, breaking his own national record in the process.
It can safely be concluded that Sable is currently India's best bet in Athletics barring Neeraj Chopra in the Paris Olympics.
Credit: Instagram/antimpanghal_wrestler
India's first ever Under-20 world champion (2-time) in women's wrestling, Antim Panghal is seeded 4th in Paris Olympics 2024. The talented 19-year-old, contesting in the 53 kg category, is surely going to be one of the most exciting talents from India to watch out for in Paris.
Credit: Instagram/amansehrawat057
Immensely talented 21-year-old men's freestyle wrestler Aman Sehrawat has been seeded 6th in the Paris Olympic Games. His notable accolades include winning the gold medal in the 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, and the bronze medal in the in the 57 kg category in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Veteran woman's freestyle wrestler Vinesh Phogat, with 3 Commonwealth Games gold medals, 2 World Championship bronze medals, and 1 Asian Games gold medal is no stranger to competing at the big stage.
Despite being unseeded in the Paris Olypmic Games, Phogat cannot be counted out giver her vast experience.
Nikhat Zareen, the 28-year-old woman boxer is a 2-time world champion (2022 and 2023), a gold medalist in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and a bronze medalist in the 2023 Asian Games in Hanzhou, China.
Keeping in mind Nikhat's track record and accolades in big events, she definitely has to be one of India's biggest hopes for the top prize in Paris.
26-year-old Lovlina Borgohain won bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games in the women's welterweight category, becoming only the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, after Vijender Singh (2008) and Mary Kom (2012).
Borgohain will aim to secure another Olympic podium finish this time around.
Nishat Dev, aged 23, is a bronze medal winner in the 71 kg category at the 2023 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The Paris Olympics can certainly serve as the perfect platform for the talented youngster to elevate his career to new heights.
Former world number 1 and silver medalist in the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships in the flyweight category, Amit Panghal has some unfinished business when it comes to the Olympics. Entering the 2021 Tokyo Games as the top seed, Panghal crashed out in the opening round in a rather disappointing performance.
Having worked his way back to the top of the pecking order, a stellar performance at the Paris Olympics might make the perfect comeback story for Panghal.
Credit: X/@utkarshh_tweet
India's men's archery team, comprising Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav, won the gold medal in men's team event in the Archery World Cup Stage 2 earlier this year.
If they can continue their good run of form, India might just get its first Olympic medal in archery in Paris.
Manu Bhaker is the only shooter representing India in more than one event in the 2024 Paris Olympic's Games. Representing the country, Bhaker has so far won as many as 9 gold and 2 silver medals in World Cups, 1 gold and 1 silver medal in the Youth Olympic Games, and 1 gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.
Already boasting of a highly decorated trophy cabinet, Bhaker, just 22 years of age, has a huge chance of adding yet another feather in her cap in the Paris Olympics.
Credit: X/@TeamAvocadoIND
Sandeep Singh shocked the nation by topping the men's 10m Air Rifle category in the selection trials of the Indian shooting team for the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing ahead of former world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Tokyo Olympic participant Divyansh Singh Panwar and Paris Olympic quota winner Arjun Babuta.
The 28-year-old is in tremendous form and stands a good chance of a securing podium finish in Paris.
Credit: Instagram/siftsamra_09
Sift Kaur Samra, aged just 23, holds the current world record in women's 50m Rifle Three Positions and is a gold medal winner in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Surely, another medal prospect for India in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Credit: Instagram/sarabjotsingh30
22-year-old Sarabjot Singh competes in the 10m Air Pistol discipline and was part of the 3 member Indian Air Pistol team that won the gold medal in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
He will further strengthen India's impressive shooting contingent for the Paris Olympics.
So, it's finally time for all the sports lovers of the country to say, 'let the games begin'!