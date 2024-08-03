Home
Olympics 2024 | Indian sailors Nethra, Vishnu struggle in Paris Games

Netherlands' Marit Boumeester is leading the pack followed by Louise Cervera of France and Monika Mikkola of Finland.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 19:52 IST

Paris: Indian sailor Nethra Kumanan is placed 11th after three races of women's dingy competition at the Paris Olympics here on Friday.

In men's dingy competition, India's Vishnu Sarvanan is way behind at 22nd place after the fifth race.

The sailors finishing in top-10 after 10 races will qualify for the medal rounds.

Both the Indian sailors are currently outside the qualification zone.

Published 02 August 2024, 19:52 IST
Sports Newsolympics 2024Paris Games 2024

