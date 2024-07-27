Olympics 2024 | India's rower Panwar finishes 4th in heat, moves to repechage

Chateauroux (France): India's lone rower in Paris Olympics, Balraj Panwar moved to the repechages after finishing fourth in heat 1 of the men's singles scull competition here on Saturday.
The 25-year-old Panwar came up with a time of 7:07.11 to finish behind New Zealand's Thomas Mackintosh (6:55.92), Stefanos Ntouskos (7:01.79) and Abdelkhalek Elbanna (7:05.06).
The top three in each heat qualifies for the quarterfinals.
In repechages, Panwar will have a second chance to advance to the semifinals or finals.
Panwar had finished 4th at the 2022 Asian Games in China, and claimed a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Olympic Qualification Regatta in Korea.
