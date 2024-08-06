Olympics 2024 | Italy's Alice D'Amato gets 'stroke of luck' in historic Paris beam victory

"Beating Simone and Sunisa was only possible because both of them fell off the beam," D'Amato said, adding that she had benefited from this "stroke of luck".
"But this is how a beam final works. The one who can best withstand the pressure, use it to her advantage and perform the best exercises will win. Today, this person was me."
D'Amato, who also won silver with Italy in the team event, has a twin sister, Asia, who is also a gymnast on the Italian team but had to sit out the Paris Games with a knee injury requiring surgery.
The twins' father, Massimo, died two years ago after a long illness, leaving a deep void in their lives.
"I'm at a loss for words... what did you do my little sister?" Asia posted on Instagram after Alice won gold.
"Now you can yell it out loud, YOU ARE AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Mom and certainly Dad are and will always be proud of you and us!"
Italy had never before won an Olympic medal on the beam but ended the day with two as Manila Esposito came away with the bronze. China's Zhou took silver.
"The fact that I was also able to listen to the national anthem thanks to Alicia was an incredible feeling," Esposito said. "I had goosebumps."
Despite her fifth-place finish in the final, Biles offered admiration to her Italian rivals.
"Today they went out there and they did the job," said Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time.
"They did phenomenal beam routines. I'm super excited and proud for them because now they are building the blocks for the younger Italian girls."