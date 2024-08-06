Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Olympics 2024 | Italy's Alice D'Amato gets 'stroke of luck' in historic Paris beam victory

She moved securely and confidently through her routine, sticking her dismount and clapping with a smile to celebrate her strong performance that earned her 14.366, well short of the top qualifying mark of 14.866.
Reuters
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 10:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Paris: With big names Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee up against her in Monday's balance beam final at the Paris Games, Alice D'Amato must have thought the chances of her becoming the first Italian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics title were slim.

After all, she had qualified seventh amongst the eight finalists and had never won an individual beam medal at a major global meeting as she is usually more lauded for her stellar work on the asymmetric bars.

But the rotation started with top qualifier Zhou Yaqin grabbing the beam to save a fall and Lee crashing to the mat mid routine, meaning 21-year-old D'Amato could sneak into medal contention with a clean exercise.

She moved securely and confidently through her routine, sticking her dismount and clapping with a smile to celebrate her strong performance that earned her 14.366, well short of the top qualifying mark of 14.866.

With Biles and Rebeca Andrade yet to show off their skills on the 10-cm-wide apparatus, D'Amato likely thought she had secured the bronze when she saw her name on top of the standings.

On any other day, her performance might not have been enough for the win, but a fall from Biles and a less than stellar showing by Andrade paved the way for D'Amato's historic victory.

"Beating Simone and Sunisa was only possible because both of them fell off the beam," D'Amato said, adding that she had benefited from this "stroke of luck".

"But this is how a beam final works. The one who can best withstand the pressure, use it to her advantage and perform the best exercises will win. Today, this person was me."

D'Amato, who also won silver with Italy in the team event, has a twin sister, Asia, who is also a gymnast on the Italian team but had to sit out the Paris Games with a knee injury requiring surgery.

The twins' father, Massimo, died two years ago after a long illness, leaving a deep void in their lives.

"I'm at a loss for words... what did you do my little sister?" Asia posted on Instagram after Alice won gold.

"Now you can yell it out loud, YOU ARE AN OLYMPIC CHAMPION! Mom and certainly Dad are and will always be proud of you and us!"

Italy had never before won an Olympic medal on the beam but ended the day with two as Manila Esposito came away with the bronze. China's Zhou took silver.

"The fact that I was also able to listen to the national anthem thanks to Alicia was an incredible feeling," Esposito said. "I had goosebumps."

Despite her fifth-place finish in the final, Biles offered admiration to her Italian rivals.

"Today they went out there and they did the job," said Biles, the most decorated gymnast of all-time.

"They did phenomenal beam routines. I'm super excited and proud for them because now they are building the blocks for the younger Italian girls."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 August 2024, 10:39 IST
ItalyOlympicsGymnasticsParis Games 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT