Olympics 2024 | Italy's Alice D'Amato gets 'stroke of luck' in historic Paris beam victory

Paris: With big names Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee up against her in Monday's balance beam final at the Paris Games, Alice D'Amato must have thought the chances of her becoming the first Italian woman to win an Olympic gymnastics title were slim.

After all, she had qualified seventh amongst the eight finalists and had never won an individual beam medal at a major global meeting as she is usually more lauded for her stellar work on the asymmetric bars.

But the rotation started with top qualifier Zhou Yaqin grabbing the beam to save a fall and Lee crashing to the mat mid routine, meaning 21-year-old D'Amato could sneak into medal contention with a clean exercise.

She moved securely and confidently through her routine, sticking her dismount and clapping with a smile to celebrate her strong performance that earned her 14.366, well short of the top qualifying mark of 14.866.

With Biles and Rebeca Andrade yet to show off their skills on the 10-cm-wide apparatus, D'Amato likely thought she had secured the bronze when she saw her name on top of the standings.

On any other day, her performance might not have been enough for the win, but a fall from Biles and a less than stellar showing by Andrade paved the way for D'Amato's historic victory.