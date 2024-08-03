Olympics 2024: Italy's Maggetti rallies to win gold in women's windsurfing

Marseille: Italy's Marta Maggetti grabbed Olympic gold in the women's windsurfing final on Saturday, staging a comeback in the final stages of the high-speed race with a smart strategic split.

Maggetti, 28, pumped her fist as she crossed the line and then leapt off her board into the Mediterranean in celebration.

The Italian's break away from her rivals in the third leg of four proved decisive, giving her the lead from Britain's Emma Wilson, who had dominated the early stages of the race, during which their iQFOiLs flew over the sea at more than 20 knots.