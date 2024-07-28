Olympics 2024 LIVE | P V Sindhu, H S Prannoy, R Bopanna look to stun crowd today

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics here on Sunday.
Badminton
* Women's Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) -- 12:50 pm
* Men's Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) -- 8:00 pm
Shooting
* Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan -- 12:45 pm
* Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta -- 2:45 pm
* Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker -- 3:30 pm
Rowing
* Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1:18 pm
Table tennis
* Women's Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) -- 12:15 pm onwards
* Women's Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) -- 12:15 pm onwards
* Men's Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) -- 3:00 pm onwards
Swimming
* Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3:16 pm
* Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3:30 pm
Archery
* Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands -- 5:45 pm
* Women's Team (Semi-finals): 7:17 pm onwards
* Women's Team (medal rounds): 8:18 pm onwards.
Being a member of Australia's women's 4x100 metres relay team almost inevitably means winning gold at the Olympics - and Shayna Jack may have thought hers would have come at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
Instead, she had to wait three years longer while serving a doping ban and fighting, unsuccessfully, to clear her name before she was able to grab her gold on Saturday when Australia won the event at Paris's La Defense Arena.
Matthew Ebden had not expected to last long against Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Olympics on Saturday and he was not wrong - but it left the Serbian wondering why the Australian doubles specialist was competing in the singles.
The 36-year-old Ebden was routed 6-0 6-1 by the top seed in 53 minutes and jokingly offered his racket to a fan inside Court Phillipe Chatrier after losing the first eight games.
He then earned the biggest cheer of the match when he celebrated winning a game at 4-0 down in the second set.
Nigerian lightweight boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was provisionally suspended on Saturday after she tested positive for a banned substance ahead of her opening fight at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said.
Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA's prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on Thursday.
- After Manu Bhaker's brilliant performance in the qualification round yesterday, she is going to feature in the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event today.
- Balraj Panwar who placed fourth in rowing yesterday will get a second change as he will compete in the repechage round in the men's singles sculls event.
- Meanwhile, star players P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy get their respective campaigns under way today.
- Apart from this, India will also compete in table tennis round 2, archery quarter finals, and swimming.