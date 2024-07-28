Olympics 2024 LIVE | P V Sindhu, H S Prannoy, R Bopanna look to stun crowd today

Matthew Ebden had not expected to last long against Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Olympics on Saturday and he was not wrong - but it left the Serbian wondering why the Australian doubles specialist was competing in the singles.

The 36-year-old Ebden was routed 6-0 6-1 by the top seed in 53 minutes and jokingly offered his racket to a fan inside Court Phillipe Chatrier after losing the first eight games.

He then earned the biggest cheer of the match when he celebrated winning a game at 4-0 down in the second set.