Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

LIVE
Olympics 2024 LIVE | P V Sindhu, H S Prannoy, R Bopanna look to stun crowd today

Hello reader! Day 2 of the Paris Games is under way and some of the star plays of the India Contingent look to shine today. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates from the 2024 Paris Olympics.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 July 2024, 03:15 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:4328 Jul 2024

Australia's Jack celebrates gold after being banned from Tokyo

02:4328 Jul 2024

Unamused Djokovic questions Olympic eligibility rules after 53-minute romp

02:4328 Jul 2024

Boxing | Nigeria's Ogunsemilore provisionally suspended, says ITA

02:4328 Jul 2024

DAY 2 | India's schedule at the Olympics today

Following is India's schedule at the Olympics here on Sunday.

Badminton

* Women's Singles (Group stage): PV Sindhu vs FN Abdul Razzaq (Maldives) -- 12:50 pm

* Men's Singles (Group stage): Prannoy HS vs Fabian Roth (Germany) -- 8:00 pm

Shooting

* Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Elavenil Valarivan -- 12:45 pm

* Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta -- 2:45 pm

* Women's 10m Air Pistol Final: Manu Bhaker -- 3:30 pm

Rowing

* Men's Single Sculls (Repechage 2): Balraj Panwar -- 1:18 pm

Table tennis

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Sreeja Akula vs Christina Källberg (Sweden) -- 12:15 pm onwards

* Women's Singles (Round 2): Manika Batra vs Anna Hursey (Great Britain) -- 12:15 pm onwards

* Men's Singles (Round 2): Sharath Kamal vs Deni Kozul (Slovenia) -- 3:00 pm onwards

Swimming

* Men's 100m Backstroke (Heat 2): Srihari Nataraj -- 3:16 pm

* Women's 200m Freestyle (Heat 1): Dhinidhi Desinghu -- 3:30 pm

Archery

* Women's Team (Quarter-finals): India (Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur and Deepika Kumari) vs France/Netherlands -- 5:45 pm

* Women's Team (Semi-finals): 7:17 pm onwards

* Women's Team (medal rounds): 8:18 pm onwards.

02:4328 Jul 2024

Australia's Jack celebrates gold after being banned from Tokyo

 Being a member of Australia's women's 4x100 metres relay team almost inevitably means winning gold at the Olympics - and Shayna Jack may have thought hers would have come at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Instead, she had to wait three years longer while serving a doping ban and fighting, unsuccessfully, to clear her name before she was able to grab her gold on Saturday when Australia won the event at Paris's La Defense Arena.

02:4328 Jul 2024

Unamused Djokovic questions Olympic eligibility rules after 53-minute romp

Matthew Ebden had not expected to last long against Novak Djokovic in the first round of the Olympics on Saturday and he was not wrong - but it left the Serbian wondering why the Australian doubles specialist was competing in the singles.

The 36-year-old Ebden was routed 6-0 6-1 by the top seed in 53 minutes and jokingly offered his racket to a fan inside Court Phillipe Chatrier after losing the first eight games.

He then earned the biggest cheer of the match when he celebrated winning a game at 4-0 down in the second set.

02:4328 Jul 2024

Boxing | Nigeria's Ogunsemilore provisionally suspended, says ITA

 Nigerian lightweight boxer Cynthia Ogunsemilore was provisionally suspended on Saturday after she tested positive for a banned substance ahead of her opening fight at the Paris Olympics, the International Testing Agency said.

Ogunsemilore tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic on WADA's prohibited list, in an out-of-competition doping control collected on Thursday.

02:4328 Jul 2024

As we move on to day 2 of Paris Games, here are the key events lined up for the day

- After Manu Bhaker's brilliant performance in the qualification round yesterday, she is going to feature in the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event today.

- Balraj Panwar who placed fourth in rowing yesterday will get a second change as he will compete in the repechage round in the men's singles sculls event.

- Meanwhile, star players P V Sindhu and H S Prannoy get their respective campaigns under way today.

- Apart from this, India will also compete in table tennis round 2, archery quarter finals, and swimming.

Published 28 July 2024, 02:43 IST
Sports NewsTennisShootingOlympicsBadmintonolympics 2024P V SindhuH S PrannoyParis Games 2024Swimmingarchery

Follow us on :

Follow Us