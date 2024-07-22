Olympics 2024| Karti Chidambaram urges government not to pitch for hosting the Games

New Delhi: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Monday urged the government not to pitch for hosting the Olympics, saying it will be a "drain" on the country's resources.

Participating in the discussion on India's preparedness for the Paris Olympics in the Lok Sabha, he said it is better to use that money for the development of athletes and not get into "ego" projects.

"Please do not host the Olympics. Greece and Brazil conducted the Olympics and faced severe hardships after conducting (it). It is a great drain," the Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) MP said.