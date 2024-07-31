Olympics 2024| Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu storm into knockout stages

The immensely talented Lakshya Sen aced his acid test in flying colours while veteran PV Sindhu barely broke a sweat as the duo stormed into the knockout stages of the badminton competition at the Paris Olympics here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Sen, who has been struggling for form and rhythm this season, was slow off the blocks against third seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia but the Indian found his bearings quickly to dust off the third seed 21-18, 21-12 in their do-or-die Group L clash at the La Chapelle arena.

The youngster, playing with a taped wound just below his right elbow, could potentially take on compatriot HS Prannoy in the last-16 on Thursday if the 32-year-old is able to defeat Vietnamese Duc Phat Le in his Group K clash later in the night.

Sindhu, chasing a third Olympic medal following her bronze in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo 2020 but still finding her feet after returning to the circuit in February from a knee injury, hardly had to switch past the third gear against Estonian Kristin Kuuba as she won 21-5, 21-1o in around 33 minutes.