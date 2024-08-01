Olympics Live | India hockey team to play Belgium today

Hello Readers! India men's hockey team will play Belgium in their fourth Pool B match. Both teams remain undefeated so far. In table tennis, if Sreeja Akula qualifies, she will also play the Women's Singles Quarterfinals 1:30pm onwards. India is also participating in a bunch of other sports including sailing, boxing, badminton all which promise to be entertaining. Stay Tuned to DH for all the latest updates from the Paris Games.