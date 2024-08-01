Olympics Live | India hockey team to play Belgium today
Hello Readers! India men's hockey team will play Belgium in their fourth Pool B match. Both teams remain undefeated so far. In table tennis, if Sreeja Akula qualifies, she will also play the Women's Singles Quarterfinals 1:30pm onwards. India is also participating in a bunch of other sports including sailing, boxing, badminton all which promise to be entertaining. Stay Tuned to DH for all the latest updates from the Paris Games.
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 03:32 IST
Highlights
03:0801 Aug 2024
Hockey: India set to play Belgium today
03:0801 Aug 2024
Katie Ledecky wins gold in Freestyle, her eighth Olympic Gold medal
03:0801 Aug 2024
Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 6
Hockey: India set to play Belgium today
The India hockey team is set to play Belgium today in their fourth Pool B hockey. Both teams have so far not lost a game. The match will be played today at 1:30pm IST
Katie Ledecky wins gold in Freestyle, her eighth Olympic Gold medal
Ledecky won her eighth Olympic gold medal and 12th medal overall with a runaway victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday at the Paris Games.
Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 6
Keep an eye on Athletics, badminton, golf, hockey and much more as India looks to up its medal tally.
Read more
Published 01 August 2024, 03:27 IST