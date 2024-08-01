Home
LIVE
Olympics Live | India hockey team to play Belgium today

Hello Readers! India men's hockey team will play Belgium in their fourth Pool B match. Both teams remain undefeated so far. In table tennis, if Sreeja Akula qualifies, she will also play the Women's Singles Quarterfinals 1:30pm onwards. India is also participating in a bunch of other sports including sailing, boxing, badminton all which promise to be entertaining. Stay Tuned to DH for all the latest updates from the Paris Games.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 August 2024, 03:32 IST

Highlights
08:3801 Aug 2024

Hockey: India set to play Belgium today

The India hockey team is set to play Belgium today in their fourth Pool B hockey. Both teams have so far not lost a game. The match will be played today at 1:30pm IST

08:3801 Aug 2024

Katie Ledecky wins gold in Freestyle, her eighth Olympic Gold medal

Ledecky won her eighth Olympic gold medal and 12th medal overall with a runaway victory in the 1,500-meter freestyle Wednesday at the Paris Games.

08:3801 Aug 2024

Olympics 2024 | India's schedule on Day 6

Keep an eye on Athletics, badminton, golf, hockey and much more as India looks to up its medal tally.

Published 01 August 2024, 03:27 IST
