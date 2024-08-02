Olympics 2024 LIVE | Manu Bhaker looks to get into her third shooting final today

Little-known shooter Swapnil Kusale kept a firm grip on his nerves despite a growling tummy and a racing heart to secure India's first ever Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event on a day when four strong podium contenders from the country, including the iconic P V Sindhu, were knocked out of the Games.

Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.