Olympics 2024 LIVE | Manu Bhaker looks to get into her third shooting final today

Following is India's schedule on Day 7 of competitions at the ongoing Paris Olympics here on Friday:
Golf
Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12:30 pm
Shooting
Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12:30 pm
Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1:00 pm
Archery
Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1:19 pm
Rowing
Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1:48 pm
Judo
Women's +78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2:12 pm
Sailing
Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3:45 pm
Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4:53 pm
Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7:05 pm
Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8:15 pm
Hockey
Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4:45 pm
Badminton
Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm
Athletics
Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9:40 pm
Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10:06 pm
Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11:40 pm
Little-known shooter Swapnil Kusale kept a firm grip on his nerves despite a growling tummy and a racing heart to secure India's first ever Olympic medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event on a day when four strong podium contenders from the country, including the iconic P V Sindhu, were knocked out of the Games.
Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.
India's badminton campaign crumbled at the Paris Olympics with medal contenders Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy wilting under pressure to make a shock quarterfinal exit and PV Sindhu falling to China's He Bin Jiao in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals, here Thursday.
Lakshya Sen was the lone Indian remaining in the medal hunt after emerging winner in an all-Indian contest against an indisposed HS Prannoy.
PV Sindhu has no regrets regarding her preparations for the Games as she did everything she could to be in the best shape but admitted defence let her down in the pre-quarterfinal against China's He Bing Jiao on Thursday.
Sindhu ran the Chinese world number 9 close in the first game but unending unforced errors meant that Bing Jao ran away with the match 21-19 21-14 in 56 minutes. Sindhu even dictated a few points but had no answer to Bing Jiao's superior attack.
Swapnil Kusale on Thursday won the bronze medal for India in the men's individual 50m rifle 3 positions event. However, the Indian men's hockey team lost to Belgium and boxer Nikhat Zareen crashed out in the round of 16 clash. India's hopes for a medal also took a major hit on Thursday, with shuttler duo Satwik-Chirag bowing out in the badminton quarterfinals. Lakshya Sen, meanwhile, defeated compatriot H S Prannoy to proceed to the men's singles quarters. Meanwhile, ace shuttler P V Sindhu got knocked out in the pre-quarterfinal against China's He Bing Jiao.