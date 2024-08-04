Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

LIVE
Olympics 2024 LIVE | Action-packed day ahead with Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen and Indian hockey team in spotlight

Hello reader! Action-packed Sunday awaits the Indian contingent as badminton ace Lakshya Sen locks horns with the formidable Viktor Axelsen of Denmark for a place in the men's singles semifinals, Tokyo Games bronze-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain taking on China's Li Qian with another podium finish at stake, and the hockey team playing Great Britain in the quarterfinals. For latest updates on the 2024 Paris Games, stay tuned to DH!
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 02:43 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
02:4304 Aug 2024

Proud of myself, didn't want opponent to say bad things about me: Luca after loss to Khelif

02:4304 Aug 2024

Boxer Nishant Dev's Olympic debut ends in heartbreak with quarterfinal loss

02:4304 Aug 2024

FENCING | Ukraine win first gold in Paris with women's sabre team event

08:1304 Aug 2024

India's schedule on Day 9

Shooting

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 12.30 pm.

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage II: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 4.30 pm.

Women's Skeet Qualification-Day 2: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 1pm

Golf

Men's Individual Strokeplay-Round 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar -- 12.30pm

Hockey

Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30pm

Athletics

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35pm

Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30pm

Boxing

Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02pm

Badminton

Men's singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30pm

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35pm

Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan -- 6:05pm.

08:1304 Aug 2024

Proud of myself, didn't want opponent to say bad things about me: Luca after loss to Khelif

In a bout that attracted global attention, Hungary's Luca Anna Hamari (66kg) braved intimidating gender row boxer Iman Khelif for three competitive rounds at the Paris Olympics and walked out feeling proud of herself as "not fighting was not an option" for her, here Saturday.

The Algerian, embroiled in a major gender controversy in the French capital, left the ring in tears after she guaranteed herself at least bronze by entering the women's 66kg semifinals.

08:1304 Aug 2024

Boxer Nishant Dev's Olympic debut ends in heartbreak with quarterfinal loss

Nishant Dev's maiden Olympic campaign ended in heartbreak after a devastating split verdict defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal here on Saturday.

Leading after the first round, the 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost 1-4 to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena.

Nishant had defeated Alvarez in the 2021 World Championships.

08:1304 Aug 2024

FENCING | Ukraine win first gold in Paris with women's sabre team event

Ukraine claimed the gold medal in the women's sabre team event as they rallied to edge South Korea in a thrilling final bout at the Paris Games on Saturday.

Olga Kharlan, who won individual bronze and Ukraine's first medal in Paris, put on a brilliant performance to lead her team to a comeback win for the country's first gold at the 2024 Games.

Backed once again by an ecstatic Grand Palais crowd, Kharlan scored 22 touches in total to earn her sixth Olympic medal and become Ukraine's most successful Olympic athlete.

"My strategy was to put my emotions aside, these are the Olympic Games," Kharlan told reporters.

08:1304 Aug 2024

SWIMMING | Walsh dedicates US relay world record to disqualified sister

American swimmer Gretchen Walsh said she was devastated when she heard her sister Alex had been disqualified in the 200 metres individual medley on Saturday, dedicating her US gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay to her elder sibling.

Alex, the 2021 silver medallist, had touched the wall third in her event behind Canada's Summer McIntosh and American compatriot Kate Douglass.

But she was then disqualified for an illegal turn at the end of her backstroke leg, handing Australian Kaylee McKeown the bronze medal.

Published 04 August 2024, 02:43 IST
Sports NewsHockeyOlympicsBoxingLovlina BorgohainBadmintonlakshya senGolfolympics 2024AthleticsParis Games 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us