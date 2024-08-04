Olympics 2024 LIVE | Action-packed day ahead with Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen and Indian hockey team in spotlight

In a bout that attracted global attention, Hungary's Luca Anna Hamari (66kg) braved intimidating gender row boxer Iman Khelif for three competitive rounds at the Paris Olympics and walked out feeling proud of herself as "not fighting was not an option" for her, here Saturday.

The Algerian, embroiled in a major gender controversy in the French capital, left the ring in tears after she guaranteed herself at least bronze by entering the women's 66kg semifinals.