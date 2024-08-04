Olympics 2024 LIVE | Action-packed day ahead with Lovlina Borgohain, Lakshya Sen and Indian hockey team in spotlight

Shooting
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage 1: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 12.30 pm.
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification-Stage II: Vijayveer Sidhu and Anish -- 4.30 pm.
Women's Skeet Qualification-Day 2: Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan -- 1pm
Golf
Men's Individual Strokeplay-Round 4: Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar -- 12.30pm
Hockey
Men's quarterfinals match between India and Great Britain -- 1:30pm
Athletics
Women's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1: Parul Chaudhary -- 1:35pm
Men's Long Jump Qualification: Jeswin Aldrin -- 2:30pm
Boxing
Women's 75kg Quarterfinals: Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian of China -- 3:02pm
Badminton
Men's singles semifinals: Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) -- 3:30pm
Sailing
Men's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Vishnu Saravanan -- 3:35pm
Women's Dinghy Race 7 and 8: Nethra Kumanan -- 6:05pm.
In a bout that attracted global attention, Hungary's Luca Anna Hamari (66kg) braved intimidating gender row boxer Iman Khelif for three competitive rounds at the Paris Olympics and walked out feeling proud of herself as "not fighting was not an option" for her, here Saturday.
The Algerian, embroiled in a major gender controversy in the French capital, left the ring in tears after she guaranteed herself at least bronze by entering the women's 66kg semifinals.
Nishant Dev's maiden Olympic campaign ended in heartbreak after a devastating split verdict defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde Alvarez in the men's 71kg quarterfinal here on Saturday.
Leading after the first round, the 23-year-old world championship bronze medallist Indian lost 1-4 to his second seed Mexican opponent in the quarterfinal at the North Paris Arena.
Nishant had defeated Alvarez in the 2021 World Championships.
Ukraine claimed the gold medal in the women's sabre team event as they rallied to edge South Korea in a thrilling final bout at the Paris Games on Saturday.
Olga Kharlan, who won individual bronze and Ukraine's first medal in Paris, put on a brilliant performance to lead her team to a comeback win for the country's first gold at the 2024 Games.
Backed once again by an ecstatic Grand Palais crowd, Kharlan scored 22 touches in total to earn her sixth Olympic medal and become Ukraine's most successful Olympic athlete.
"My strategy was to put my emotions aside, these are the Olympic Games," Kharlan told reporters.
American swimmer Gretchen Walsh said she was devastated when she heard her sister Alex had been disqualified in the 200 metres individual medley on Saturday, dedicating her US gold in the mixed 4x100m medley relay to her elder sibling.
Alex, the 2021 silver medallist, had touched the wall third in her event behind Canada's Summer McIntosh and American compatriot Kate Douglass.
But she was then disqualified for an illegal turn at the end of her backstroke leg, handing Australian Kaylee McKeown the bronze medal.