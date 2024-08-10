Olympics LIVE | PM Modi, Sehwag, Bajrang lead tributes to young Aman Sehrawat

Golf
Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar -- 12:30 pm
Wrestling
Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) -- 2:51 pm
Victory at the Paris Olympics has "a special taste", said Algeria's Imane Khelif after winning boxing gold on Friday, following two weeks of speculation over her eligibility amid a gender dispute that has engulfed the Games.
Khelif, who beat China's Yang Liu to claim the welterweight title, and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting were caught up in a storm that has dominated headlines and been the subject of heated debate on social media platforms.
Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev and Lazizbek Mullojonov won gold on Friday as Uzbekistan took the lead in the boxing medal tally for the Paris Olympics, while Algeria's Imane Khelif claimed victory in the women's welterweight final.
Muydinkhujaev beat Mexico's Marco Verde in the men's welterweight boxing final by unanimous decision. American Omari Jones and Lewis Richardson of Britain took bronze after their semi-final defeats.
In Friday's bout, world champion Muydinkhujaev did well to keep out of range and then struck with venom whenever the Mexican attempted to bridge the gap as he took a comfortable lead heading into the final round.
Afghan B-Girl Manizha Talash, a member of the refugee Olympic team at the Paris Games, was disqualified after displaying the words "Free Afghan Women" on her cape during her breaking routine in the competition's pre-qualifiers on Friday.
Talash, who lives in Spain, wore a light blue cape that had the phrase written on it with large white letters during her pre-qualifier loss to India Sardjoe of Netherlands.
Political slogans and statement are banned on the field of play and on podiums at the Olympics and breaking's governing body later said the 21-year-old had been disqualified.
Talash was "disqualified for displaying a political slogan on her attire," World DanceSport Federation said in a statement.
Indian women golfers Aditi Ashok (79) and Diksha Dagar (80) slipped on the penultimate day to be tied 40th and 42nd at the Olympic Games here on Friday.
The two were tied-14th in the 60-player field after two rounds on Thursday.
Two-time medallist at the Olympics New Zealand's Lydia Ko (67), and Swiss Morgane Metraux (66) were joint leaders after three rounds.
Lydia Ko, silver medallist in 2016 Rio and bronze medallist at the Tokyo Games in 2021, will have a full set of Olympic medals if she clinches the gold medal on Saturday.
Ko shot a four-under 68 to move to nine-under overall.