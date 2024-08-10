Olympics LIVE | PM Modi, Sehwag, Bajrang lead tributes to young Aman Sehrawat

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev and Lazizbek Mullojonov won gold on Friday as Uzbekistan took the lead in the boxing medal tally for the Paris Olympics, while Algeria's Imane Khelif claimed victory in the women's welterweight final.

Muydinkhujaev beat Mexico's Marco Verde in the men's welterweight boxing final by unanimous decision. American Omari Jones and Lewis Richardson of Britain took bronze after their semi-final defeats.

In Friday's bout, world champion Muydinkhujaev did well to keep out of range and then struck with venom whenever the Mexican attempted to bridge the gap as he took a comfortable lead heading into the final round.