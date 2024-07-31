Olympics 2024: Manika Batra ousted from Paris Games, Sreeja lone Indian in TT singles

Paris: Manika Batra's splendid run at the Paris Olympics came to an end with a defeat against higher-ranked Japanese Miu Hirano, hours after her compatriot Sreeja Akula celebrated her birthday by reaching the women's singles pre-quarterfinals in the table tennis competition here Wednesday.

Seasoned Manika had become the first Indian to progress to the Round of 16 at Olympic Games on Monday and Sreeja joined her in the pre-quarterfinals with a 4-2 win over Singapore's Jian Zeng.

Up against Miu, who has been in tremendous form, Manika lost 6-11 9-11 14-12 8-11 7-11 in the pre-quarterfinals.