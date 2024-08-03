Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker admits being 'nervous' during 25m sports pistol final

Chateauroux (France): Indian shooting ace Manu Bhaker on Saturday admitted she was a bit nervous during the 25m pistol final as she finished fourth to miss out on an unprecedented third medal at the Olympics here on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had earlier bagged two bronze medals, in women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event partnering Sarabjot Singh.

"I got like really nervous about it, but again, I was trying my best to keep calm and to just try to do my best. But that was not enough," Manu said after the event.