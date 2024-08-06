Olympics 2024 | Marathon swimming familiarisation day cancelled, organisers say

Paris: The marathon swimming familiarisation session scheduled for Tuesday in the river Seine has been cancelled, Paris Olympics organisers said.

"After the daily situation meeting this morning between Ville de Paris, Paris 2024 and World Aquatics, it has been decided that the familiarisation session to take place today, 6 August 2024, is cancelled," World Aquatics said in a statement.

It did not provide a reason for the cancellation but said further information would be made available later on Tuesday. A team leaders meeting and a coaches briefing would still go ahead as planned.