Olympics 2024 | Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes 4th in women’s 49kg weightlifting event

Paris: Three years ago in Tokyo Mirabai Chanu gave the Indian contingent the opening thrust it needed by winning a silver medal on the first day of the competition. In Paris, with a country plunged in sadness following Vinesh Phogat’s shocking disqualification on the morning of her gold medal bout, the Manipuri hoped to lift the spirits with a medal in the weightlifting competition.
The Manipuri, who won a silver medal in the Japanese capital three years ago but arrived in France in early July with major concerns over her form and fitness, gave it her all in that pursuit but finished fourth at the South Paris Arena. Mirabai lifted 88kg in snatch, 111kg in clean and jerk to total 199.
Defending champion Hou Zhihui of China produced a stunning final lift of 117kg in the clean and jerk section to create a new Olympic record and stun pace-setter Michaela Valentina Cambei of Romania to seize the gold in sensational fashion. While Zhihui managed a lift of 89kg in the snatch to total 206kg, Cambei lifted 93kg in snatch and then 112kg in clean and jerk to total 205kg.
Mirabai was the seventh lifter to take the stage and she walked up to her lifts slowly but calmly. She gazed at the weights, kissed the bar before easily lifting 85kg in her first attempt that gave her the confidence she wanted having not competed in a single event post the hip tendonitis injury she suffered during the Hangzhou Asian Games last October.
The Indian though was issued a challenge right away as Surodchana Khambao lifted 86kg in her first attempt and Chinese Taipei’s Fang Wan-Ling too matched the Thai’s effort in her second effort. While the top seed and gold medal favourite Hou Zhihui cooling her heels backstage having chosen her opening mark as 89kg, Chanu opted for 88 as her next target. She failed on her first attempt but managed to do it the second time as she finished snatch with 88.
Then came the powerhouse Zhihui who shockingly misfired with 89kg on her first attempt when Valentina Cambei, dazzling in all-black outfit with shimmering make-up, upped the tempo with a lift of 91kg in her second before lifting the roof with a 93kg lift to seize the lead. Zhihui though managed to stay second with an 89kg lift in her second while Mirabai shared the third spot with Khambao at 88 each.
Snatch leader Cambei came smashing out of the blocks in her opening segment of the clean and jerk, lifting 106kg to maintain numero uno position. This meant the chasing pack were forced to raise their weight levels and while some succeeded none could catch the Romanian who was in a league of her own.
Chinese Zhihui was not going to surrender her title so easily and she stayed close on the heels of Cambei with a 110kg effort in her first attempt. Cambei, a two-time European champion whose brother Lucian is also a lifter, then easily lifted 110 but right after she held her left arm in pain.
As the contest turned into a two-horse race, there was a hint of disappointment when Chanu failed to lift 111kg in her first attempt of clean and jerk. She, however, came roaring back in the second, carrying the weight after a bit of struggle to stay third. She needed to lift 114 to rise to stay but she couldn’t and finished fourth.
