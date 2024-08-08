Olympics 2024 | Mirabai Chanu misses out on medal, finishes 4th in women’s 49kg weightlifting event

Defending champion Hou Zhihui of China produced a stunning final lift of 117kg in the clean and jerk section to create a new Olympic record and stun pace-setter Michaela Valentina Cambei of Romania to seize the gold in sensational fashion. While Zhihui managed a lift of 89kg in the snatch to total 206kg, Cambei lifted 93kg in snatch and then 112kg in clean and jerk to total 205kg.

Mirabai was the seventh lifter to take the stage and she walked up to her lifts slowly but calmly. She gazed at the weights, kissed the bar before easily lifting 85kg in her first attempt that gave her the confidence she wanted having not competed in a single event post the hip tendonitis injury she suffered during the Hangzhou Asian Games last October.

The Indian though was issued a challenge right away as Surodchana Khambao lifted 86kg in her first attempt and Chinese Taipei’s Fang Wan-Ling too matched the Thai’s effort in her second effort. While the top seed and gold medal favourite Hou Zhihui cooling her heels backstage having chosen her opening mark as 89kg, Chanu opted for 88 as her next target. She failed on her first attempt but managed to do it the second time as she finished snatch with 88.

Then came the powerhouse Zhihui who shockingly misfired with 89kg on her first attempt when Valentina Cambei, dazzling in all-black outfit with shimmering make-up, upped the tempo with a lift of 91kg in her second before lifting the roof with a 93kg lift to seize the lead. Zhihui though managed to stay second with an 89kg lift in her second while Mirabai shared the third spot with Khambao at 88 each.

Snatch leader Cambei came smashing out of the blocks in her opening segment of the clean and jerk, lifting 106kg to maintain numero uno position. This meant the chasing pack were forced to raise their weight levels and while some succeeded none could catch the Romanian who was in a league of her own.