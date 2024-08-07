Olympics 2024 | Once laughed off as a joke, speed climbing route arrives on big stage

Paris: When Jacky Godoffe floated the idea of setting a fixed route for competitive speed climbing to the sport's international governing body in 2004, it was laughed off as a joke.

Fast-forward 20 years, and the universal route that the trailblazing French climber conceived then will mark a moment in history at the Paris Games, becoming the stage for the first-ever Olympic medals to be handed out in speed-climbing.

"I remember I was in a meeting in Italy in 2004 and I said as a joke, why couldn't we make this speed route with unique holds? And they laughed at me," said Godoffe, who was route-setting for the international climbing federation at the time.

"A couple of months later they told me, okay, maybe give us a proposal and we'll see what you can get. One year later this idea became reality," he told Reuters.

Track the latest updates from the Paris Olympics only with DH.