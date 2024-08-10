Olympics 2024 | Pakistan to bestow second highest civilian honour on Arshad Nadeem

Islamabad: Pakistan will honour the ace athlete Arshad Nadeem with Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second highest award of the country, for his stupendous feat at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, it was announced on Saturday.

The government also directed for a commemorative stamp titled ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ (commitment to stability) to be issued on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day next week.

The 27-year-old won the gold at the elite men’s javelin throw competition with a mammoth 92.97 m throw on Thursday at Paris which broke the Olympic record of 90.57 m set at the Beijing Olympics in 2008. It is the first individual gold in 40 years for the country.