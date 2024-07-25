Olympics 2024 | Para-athlete carries torch using robotic exoskeleton

In a first of a kind instance, using a robotic exoskeleton, Kevin Piette, a French para-athlete, carried the Olympic flame in front of the Temple of Hera in Ancient Olympia, Greece, on Tuesday.

An accident had left the French tennis star paraplegic around 11 years ago, however he returned to the game as a para-athlete, a media report stated.

The clip of the para-athlete carrying the flame is making several rounds on the internet, and has gathered millions of views. Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also shared the post on X.

In the post he said, " The Games haven’t even begun, but this may well be a defining image of this edition of Olympics. Unyielding hope and courage."