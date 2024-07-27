Home
Olympics 2024 | Photos from Paris Games opening ceremony

K N Shanth Kumar, Director of The Printers Mysore Pvt Ltd and the current chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI), is in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. Here are some photos of the opening ceremony shared by him.
K N Shanth Kumar
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 12:25 IST

Comments
An illuminated Eiffel Tower is seen in Paris during the ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar

French President Emmanuel Macron seen at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani seen at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar

Visuals from the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar

Large crowds seen during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani enjoy beverages during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics.

Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar

People watch the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics. An illuminated Eiffel Tower is seen in the background.

Credit: DH Photo/K N Shanth Kumar

Published 27 July 2024, 12:25 IST
