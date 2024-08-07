Olympics 2024: Porn site has offer for pole vaulter whose penis got him disqualified

While the French pole vaulter finished 12th and could not reach the finals at Paris, CamSoda VP Daryn Parker who finds an opportunity for Ammirati in this loss said, "If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt. As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

The adult company's CEO went on to make statements to convince Ammirati and is said to have expressed that the athlete would not have to be concerned about his "compression shorts" if the latter accepts the offer.

In the meanwhile, Ammirati himself has come out with a statement on his disqualification from the pole vault finals, "I’m a bit gutted because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session."

A similar misfortune had happened in 2016 Rio Games when a Japanese pole-vaulter Hiroki Ogita too lost his pole-vaulting competition. It was said that he committed a foul after his genitals shoved off the height bar, as it came down entirely.