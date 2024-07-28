Olympics 2024: Return of Paris Games paves way for revival of 'Chariots of Fire' stadium in Colombes

Paris: Relegated to obscurity for fifty years, the storied Yves-du Manoir stadium -- where Harold Abrahams and Eric Liddell's 'Chariots of Fire' moment unfolded -- has sprung back to life, now abuzz with Olympians in the serene suburb of Colombes, northwest of Paris.

It was the epicentre of the 1924 Games, hosting the opening ceremony and several competitions during the eighth edition of the Olympics.

Remarkably, it remains the sole venue in Paris from the 1924 Games to be utilised a century later as it hosts the hockey competition at the ongoing edition.

Also known as the "Chariots of Fire" stadium, it was the backdrop for the legendary sprint races involving the British duo of Abrahams and Liddell, famously depicted in the 1981 film.

This very site also served as an internment camp during the Second World War when the Germans occupied the territory. It was a camp for German and Austrian internees, who were sent to other internment camps in France form here.

Among those interned here were refugees such as Jewish philosopher Walter Benjamin and German novelist.

The stadium underwent multiple renovations and remained a premier sports facility in Paris until the establishment of Parc des Princes (football stadium) in 1972. After that, Yves-du Manoir gradually faded into obscurity.

Parc des Princes reigned as the primary sports center until the emergence of Stade de France, the colossal venue now home to France's national football team and host to international rugby matches. Yet, Yves-du Manoir, named after the rugby legend who died in a plane crash, continued to survive on minimal maintenance.

"I don't know why its existence was lost on the people who run the show but I am glad that it's getting back on its feet. It has such great legacy," said Armand, who is a data analyst and a passionate hockey lover.

"Football is huge in Paris but hockey is there. It is not as popular as it is in India but hockey is making progress in France," he added.

The stadium hosted nearly 250 national and international athletics, rugby, football and boxing competitions, including the World Championship in 1972, in the last century.

Following the Paris 2024 Games, Yves-du Manoir will become the headquarters for the French Hockey Federation, the Ile-de-France League, the departmental hockey committee, and eventually house a resident club in one of its new buildings.