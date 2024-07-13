Olympics 2024: Russian wrestler turns down offer to go to Paris Games

Russia's sole wrestler considering an invitation to compete in the Paris Olympics, Shamil Mamedov, has decided not to attend, Tass news agency quoted the national wrestling federation as saying on Saturday.

"On Saturday, Mamedov decided against his possible participation in the Games in connection with a recurring injury," the federation said, adding that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had been informed.

The federation this week said Mamedov, 23, was free to decide whether to take part.

He won a bronze medal at the 2023 world championships.