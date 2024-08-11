Olympics 2024 | Serbia win Balkan battle for another water polo gold

Paris: Serbia extended their reign over Olympic water polo by beating arch-rivals Croatia 13-11 for a third successive gold in the men's event in front of a roaring crowd at La Defense Arena.

The Balkan battle was spirited and physical, with both teams committing a slew of fouls and occasionally putting an errant hand onto an opponent's head.

In the end, the Serbians were too strong though, leading for all but a handful of minutes on their way to another Olympic triumph.

"It's incredible. This is the power of unity," said Serbia's veteran defender Dusan Mandic, who collected a third gold.