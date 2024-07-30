Olympics 2024 | Serbia wins air pistol mixed team gold

Bhaker, who won bronze in the women's individual event, became India's first multi-medallist at an Olympic Games since the country's independence in 1947.

In the gold medal contest, the Turkish pair of Tarhan and Dikec shrugged off a slow start to open up an 8-4 lead and were on the brink of victory at 14-12.

But Arunovic and Mikec staged a brilliant comeback to run away with the gold. The victorious duo hugged, tumbled and rolled on the floor in jubilation.