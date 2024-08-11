Olympics 2024: Shirtless man climbs Eiffel Tower hours before closing ceremony

A man climbed the Eiffel Tower and precariously clung on to the iconic structure just hours before the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics, news agency AP reported on Sunday.
French police have evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower, it said.
According to the report, the ordeal began when a shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-metre (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. He was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.
The closing ceremony is set to begin at 12:30 am (IST) at Stade de France in the Saint-Denis area well away from the Eiffel Tower.
The closing ceremony for the Paris Olympics will bring out several stars as Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to perform.
The all-star lineup will hit the stage as part of the handover to the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
Published 11 August 2024, 14:26 IST