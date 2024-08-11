Olympics 2024: Shirtless man climbs Eiffel Tower hours before closing ceremony

A man climbed the Eiffel Tower and precariously clung on to the iconic structure just hours before the closing ceremony of Paris Olympics, news agency AP reported on Sunday.

French police have evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower, it said.

According to the report, the ordeal began when a shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-metre (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. He was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.