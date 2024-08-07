Olympics 2024 | South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji thanks Elon Musk for making her famous

Some social media users praised her confidence and manner, while other compared her to fictional spy James Bond, prompting recognition from big names, including Tesla CEO Musk.

"I received a lot of unexpected attention and I believe it's thanks to Elon Musk rather than myself. So, thank you," Kim, who won silver in the women's 10-meter air pistol last week, told reporters when she returned to South Korea from Paris.

Musk commented on his social media platform X that Kim "should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!"