Olympics 2024 | South Korean shooter Kim Yeji takes internet by storm

The South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Yeji, who won silver in the women’s 10-metre air pistol at the Olympics 2024, went viral on social media after an older video of her emerged from the 2024 ISSF World Cup.
In the viral video, she made eye contact with the camera after breaking a world record.
Continuing her dream run, Kim Yeji also performed well and bagged a silver medal in the women’s 10-metre air pistol at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Dressed in her black South Korean uniform zipped up to the neck and wearing wire-rimmed shooting glasses, Kim appeared almost unnervingly calm during the contest.
Kim Yeji celebrates her silver medal win with the coach.
Silver medallist Yeji Kim pose on the podium.
Published 02 August 2024, 09:54 IST