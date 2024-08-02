Home
Olympics 2024 | South Korean shooter Kim Yeji takes internet by storm

Visuals of the South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Yeji, who won silver in the women’s 10-metre air pistol at the Olympics 2024, are going viral on social media after an older video of her emerged from the 2024 ISSF World Cup.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 August 2024, 09:54 IST

The South Korean Olympic shooter Kim Yeji, who won silver in the women’s 10-metre air pistol at the Olympics 2024, went viral on social media after an older video of her emerged from the 2024 ISSF World Cup.

Credit: Reuters

In the viral video, she made eye contact with the camera after breaking a world record.

Credit: Reuters

Continuing her dream run, Kim Yeji also performed well and bagged a silver medal in the women’s 10-metre air pistol at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Credit: Reuters

Dressed in her black South Korean uniform zipped up to the neck and wearing wire-rimmed shooting glasses, Kim appeared almost unnervingly calm during the contest.

Credit: Reuters

Kim Yeji celebrates her silver medal win with the coach.

Credit: Reuters

Silver medallist Yeji Kim pose on the podium.

Credit: Reuters

Published 02 August 2024, 09:54 IST
Sports News

