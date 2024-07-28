Olympics 2024 | Srihari, Dhinidhi fail to reach semis; Indian swimming campaign ends

Nanterre: India's swimming campaign at the Paris Olympics came to an end with both Srihari Nataraj and Dhinidhi Desinghu failing to progress to the semifinals of their respective events on Sunday.

Nataraj finished joint-second in the slower heat with a timing of 55.01s but the 23-year-old was 33rd in the overall standing for the 100m men's backstroke event.

The 16 fastest swimmers from the heats qualify to the semifinals.