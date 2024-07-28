Olympics 2024: Steely Manu Bhakher cracks a grin only after earning 'elusive' medal at Paris Games

The one missing jewel was an Olympic medal, which is often used as the measuring stick for greatness. She was tipped to attain that three years ago in Tokyo but when she failed in the qualification rounds of both the 10m air pistol and 25m pistol, there was some who questioned her temperament. Still a teenager then and having allowed the pressure of expectations to get the better of her, Bhakar was in a wreck.

Her goal since then has been to prove she belongs amongst the elite. She was determined to win a medal at the Paris Olympics and prove the naysayers wrong. She wanted to turn those Tokyo tears of heartbreak into Paris tears of joy. The mission of this Olympics was to win a medal.

On a nice balmy Sunday afternoon at the Chateauroux Shooting Range, an army facility around 280 kilometres from Paris, the bloody-minded Bhaker checked that box by bagging a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol. She thereby created history again, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to stand on the Olympic podium.

It was an exceptionally high quality final where the gold medallist Ye Jin Oh of South Korea smashed the Olympic record by totalling 243.2 but Bhaker, focussed as a monk, was brilliant throughout, missing out on a silver to Yeji Kim (241.3) by a whisker (o.1).

Sipping some water at the start and her eyes transfixed on the target, Bhaker meant business right from the word go. After the opening stage where shooters fired 10 times in two sets, Bhaker was in third spot on 100.3. Kim was blazing her way up while her compatriot Ye Jin kept pace too.