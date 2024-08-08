Home
Olympics 2024: Stunning photos from artistic swimming event

Whether you're a long-time fan or a first-time watcher, here are some stunning photos from the artistic swimming event at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 14:04 IST

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

A participant performs in an artistic swimming event at the Olympics 2024.

A participant performs in an artistic swimming event at the Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

A participant performs in an artistic swimming event at the Olympics 2024.

A participant performs in an artistic swimming event at the Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Artistic swimming team perform at an event during the Paris Olympics 2024.

Credit: Instagram/@olympics

Published 08 August 2024, 14:04 IST
