Olympics 2024 | Swapnil Kusale's hometown Kolhapur erupts with joy as he clinches the Bronze

Mumbai: Known for the famous Mahalaxmi temple, spicy-food, gold-necklaces and the wrestling arenas, the historic city of Kolhapur erupted with joy as Swapnil Kusale clinched a Bronze in the 50 metre rifle three-positions final in Paris Olympics.

Family members and friends, who were glued to their TV screens , erupted with joy--as the 29-year-old lad won the Bronze.

“Bharat Mata ki jai, Bharat Mata ki jai,” people said as media outlets flashed the Indian youth getting the Bronze medal.