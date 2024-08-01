Olympics 2024 | Swapnil Kusale's hometown Kolhapur erupts with joy as he clinches the Bronze

Mumbai: Known for the famous Mahalaxmi temple, spicy-food, gold-necklaces and the wrestling arenas, the historic city of Kolhapur erupted with joy as Swapnil Kusale clinched a Bronze in the 50 metre rifle three-positions final in Paris Olympics.
Family members and friends, who were glued to their TV screens , erupted with joy--as the 29-year-old lad won the Bronze.
“Bharat Mata ki jai, Bharat Mata ki jai,” people said as media outlets flashed the Indian youth getting the Bronze medal.
Swapnil's home is situated in Kambalwadi in Radhanagari tehsil of Kolhapur is abuzz with celebrations.
Coming from a humble background, Swapnil, who is a recipient of the coveted Shiv Chhatrapati Award, reached this victory after a lot of struggle and hardwork.
His father, Suresh Kusale, is a teacher in a Zilla Parishad primary school, while his mother, Anita Kusale, is an elected sarpanch of Kambalwadi.
Swapnil is now an employee of Central Railway at Pune where he is employed as a TT.
“We were expecting a Gold medal. However, we won the Bronze. We are happy. It is more important for us is that Swapnil has made the nation proud by holding the tricolour high,” said Suresh Kusale, his father.
"Right from his childhood, he had that spark and passion for sports.He was extremely self-disciplined and achieved this with the blessings of Lord Pandurang,” said Anita Kusale, his mother.
“It feels great when I see my grandson on TV. Gods have blessed him,” said his proud grandmother.
“I am proud to be his brother. He had the whole country’s goodwill and best wishes with him when he qualified for the event,” said Suraj, his brother.
Swapnil was born on 6 August, 1995 in Pune.
In 2009, his father enrolled him in the Maharashtra government's primary programme dedicated to sports, Krida Prabodhini. After one year of hardcore physical training, he had to choose one sport and he chose shooting.
By 2013, his talent was becoming widely known and Lakshya Sports, a non-profit organisation, began offering him financial aid to continue shooting. After some impressive performances at the junior level, he was given a job in the Indian railways, which allowed him to fund his continued participation in the sport. Swapnil represented Railways in National Shooting Championship Competitions.
His success began in 2015 when he won gold in 50m rifle prone 3 in the junior category at the 2015 Asian Shooting Championships in Kuwait. He also won the 59th National Shooting Championship held in Tughlakabad ahead of Gagan Narang and Chain Singh in the 50m rifle-prone event. He repeated the same performance in the 61st National Championship in Thiruvananthapuram by winning a gold in the 50m rifle 3 position.
Swapnil secured a Paris 2024 quota place by coming fourth in the 50m rifle 3 positions at the 2022 World Championship in Cairo, Egypt.
He was Gold medallist in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games (held in 2023). The Indian team of Kusale, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran set a world record of 1769 points as they took the title.
He is a three-time medallist at the 2022 World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan (one gold, two silver) and secured Gold medal in team event in World Cup 2021, New Delhi.