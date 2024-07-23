Olympics 2024 | The age spectrum: From 11-year-old to 60-plus, Paris Games is playground for all

Zheng Haohao (China, skateboarding)

At 11 years and 11 months, skateboarder Zheng will be the youngest competitor at the Paris Games. She is a year older than the youngest ever Olympian, Greek gymnast Dimitrios Loundras, who competed at the inaugural edition of the modern Games in 1896 at the age of 10 years and 218 days.

Zheng, who will turn 12 on August 11, booked a ticket to Paris after the Qualification Series in Budapest and Shanghai.

She started skateboarding, a sport which was introduced in the Olympics in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as a seven-year-old for "fun".

"Somebody told me skateboarding was fun and I bought one. It is fun indeed," said Zheng, who just completed primary school in Huizhou this month.

"I was watching an older girl competing in a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics. She looked really cool, and I was fascinated by skateboarding right away," she said.

The sport that involves athletes skating across a bowl-shaped course and performing gravity-defying tricks will take place at the famous Place de La Concorde in the heart of the French capital.

Zheng will not be the only teenaged athlete in the Paris Olympics. Canadian skateboarder Fay De Fazio Ebert is 14 years old. USA's Quincy Wilson and Hezly Rivera, Lola Tambling and Sky Brown from the Great Britain are all 16-year-olds.