Olympics 2024 | They hurt her intentionally: Nisha Dahiya's coach Virender accuses North Korea of robbing India's medal

After Indian grappler Nisha Dahiya lost her quarterfinal bout against North Korea's Pak Sol Gum 8-10 in the women's 68 kg freestyle category at the Paris Olympics on Monday, the Indian national team's coach Virender Dahiya said that it was intentional.

Calling it as an 'intentional act' from the North Korean player, Virender told PTI that the opponent was sent instructions to intentionally injure Nisha.

He said, "It was 100 per cent intentional, they hurt her intentionally. We had seen, there was an instruction from the Korean corner. They attacked the joint. They have taken away the medal from her."

Virender added, "The way Nisha had started, the medal was in her neck, and it has been taken away. The attacks were clear, the counterattack worked and the defence was compact. She had beaten the same wrestler at the Asian Qualifier, there was no way Nisha was losing this," Virender added.