Olympics 2024 | Toledo advances in Tahiti while injured Defay makes Picklum pay

Teahupo'o, Tahiti: Brazil's world champion Filipe Toledo survived a scare against New Zealander Billy Stairmand at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, scoring a near-perfect wave to win their second-round clash, while France's Johanne Defay overcame injury to advance.

Conditions at the venue of Teahupo'o varied hugely, with the morning plagued by rain, smaller waves and wind squalls that threatened to send beachside umbrellas into the South Pacific.

As the wind died in the afternoon, Toledo looked to be in trouble after Stairmand scored an 8.17 for a nice backhand barrel, with long lulls between waves ratcheting up the pressure.

But Toledo, who has struggled in Teahupo'o's powerful left-handers, held his nerve to ride over the tricky foamball inside the tube and exit for a 9.67 out of 10 that drew cheers from spectators in the channel.