Olympics 2024 | Triathlon-Beaugrand storms home to take gold for France

Paris: France's Cassandre Beaugrand, inspired by thousands of home fans lining the streets of Paris, delivered a textbook run to claim an emotional win in the women's triathlon on Wednesday and earn France a first individual Olympic medal in the sport.

After the race was given the early-morning green light following pollution tests, Beaugrand was among the leaders from the start and then put the hammer down with a kilometre of the 10km run to go to take gold, breaking the tape in one hour, 54:55.

Julie Derron continued Switzerland’s rich pedigree in women’s Olympic triathlon, coming in six seconds behind to add a silver to the golds of Brigitte McMahon in 2000 and Nicola Spirig in 2012.

World champion Potter also built on Britain’s record as the most successful nation in the sport, with her bronze a further nine seconds back making it nine medals for the country in all.

“I threw up before the start, I was in a total panic," said Beaugrand, who failed to finish at the last Olympics after suffering a puncture.