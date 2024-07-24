Olympics 2024 | Ukraine athletes worry about war back home as they compete

"But with everything going on in our country, with missiles flying about, my dreams take second place. I will be thinking about my family and my son."

His wife Olena did her very best to look unworried.

"He's always right there. We're always on the phone, talking," she said. "We'll miss him, but it's all worth it."

Judo athlete Bogdan Iadov, a gold medallist at the 2022 European championship, admitted that staying on task was not easy.

"You keep thinking about whether everything is all right and that a missile like the one that hit the children's hospital could have hit our home," he said, referring to a missile strike this month on Kyiv's largest children's hospital.

"Of course it's hard. Hard to train, hard to compete. But it's possible that everything happening in our country, this dreadful war, even helps me. It means I have to give everything I've got."