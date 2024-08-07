Olympics 2024 | Vinesh Phogat disqualified from wrestling finals for being overweight

Paris: In a cruel twist of fate, Vinesh Phogat, who defied several odds to make the final of the women’s freestyle 50 kg event of the Paris Olympics, was disqualified after being overweight by a few grams.

“It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women’s wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand,” said a statement from Indian Olympic Association press attache.

Phogat, chasing the elusive Olympic medal following heart-breaks in Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, looked on course to wiping all agony when she produced some rip-roaring performances on Tuesday to make the final on Wednesday. But, history repeats itself as the Indian will now have to head back home in tears after being found overweight.