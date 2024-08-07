Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat's disqualification unfortunate, confident she will come back stronger to arena, says Rahul Gandhi

In a shocking reversal of fortunes, Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50kg final here, leaving her medal-less within hours of coming close to an unparalleled gold.

She had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in her category on Tuesday night. Before this morning, she was assured of at least a silver medal but will now be coming back empty-handed due to the disqualification.