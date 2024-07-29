Olympics 2024 | What's happening on Day Three of Paris Games on Monday

Paris: The action at the Olympic Games is set to heat up along with the Paris weather on Monday, when 19 gold medals will be up for grabs.

All eyes will be on the Bercy Arena, where the first medals in artistic gymnastics will be awarded in the men's team competition.

Five golds are on the line at the swimming, while Olympic champions will also be crowned in shooting, diving, equestrian, mountain biking, skateboarding, archery, judo, fencing and canoe slalom.

McIntosh looks to make her mark at swimming

Having won her first Olympic medal with a silver in the 400 metres freestyle, Canadian teen sensation Summer McIntosh has the chance to claim her first gold in the women's 400m individual medley.

A twice world champion in the event, the 17-year-old made the world record her own in May, but American Katie Grimes also has a point to prove after two silver medals at the worlds.

Gold medals will also be on the line in the men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke finals as well as the women's 200m freestyle and 100m breaststroke title deciders.

American Robert Finke also begins his title defence in the heats of the rarely seen 800m freestyle, which is being held for only the third time in Olympic history.

First artistic gymnastics gold on offer

The first medals for gymnastics at the Paris Olympics will be handed out on Monday after the men's team event.

China finished ahead of rival Japan in qualifying and the Asian powerhouses are expected to battle it out for the gold medal. Britain, the United States and Ukraine are likely to be fighting for the last podium spot.

Huston seeks skateboarding redemption

American Nyjah Huston will have redemption on his mind as he drops in at La Concorde for the men's street event, after rain forced its postponement on Saturday.

The six-times world champion was one of the hot favourites three years ago in Tokyo but fell four times in the final to finish seventh.

He will have to fight for a spot on the podium with Japan's reigning champion Yuto Horigome, 14-year-old prodigy Ginwoo Onodera and world champion Sora Shirai standing in his way.

US begin quest for gold in women's basketball

The United States begin their quest for their 10th gold medal in women's basketball when they take on Japan in Group C at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Emma Wasserman's Belgium take on Germany in the other Group C game of the day, while hosts France face Canada and Nigeria take on Australia in Group B.

Badminton men take centre stage

The third day of group play begins with a bang, with world number three men's doubles duo Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy – India's best chance at a badminton gold - taking on Germans Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel.

Indonesia's Jonatan Christie plays Kevin Cordon of Guatemala in singles actions while Tokyo gold medallist Viktor Axelsen, who crushed Nepal's Prince Dahal on Saturday, comes up against Israel's Misha Zilberman.

Piddock seeks mountain bike repeat

Britain's Tom Pidcock will look to repeat his gold medal from Tokyo as he starts favourite in the men's mountain bike race on Elancourt Hill.

His main rival will be Swiss great, 10-times world champion Nino Schurter.

Rowing heats up

Competition hots up at the rowing venue as the men's and women's single sculls semi-finals take place, along with repechages for the pairs, lightweight double sculls and quadruple sculls.

The men's single slalom gold medal will be decided in canoeing.

China tipped to excel at shooting range

Sheng Lihao combined with Huang Yuting to win China's first gold in the 10 metre air rifle mixed team event on Saturday and both will be gunning for a second gold, this time in their individual events.

World record holder Sheng topped Sunday's qualification, proving he is enjoying a rich vein of form. Huang made the final in the women's section, but South Korean Ban Hyo-jin gave a hint of the strength of the competition with an Olympic record.

No love lost at the judo

The judo competition saw controversy before the day even began, with Algeria's Messaoud Redouane Dris disqualified from his match against Israeli judoka Tohar Butbul in the under 73kg weight class.

Athletes from Iran, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and Algeria have refused to compete against Israeli opponents in the past.

Daley in dying action

On diving's second match day, Britain's five-time Olympian Tom Daley and partner Noah Willians are set to challenge China's Yang Hao and Lian Junjie in their bid for gold in men's 10-metre synchronised platform event.

Big men make their bow at the boxing

Ireland's Olympic champion Kellie Harrington meets Italian Alessia Mesiano in the lightweight category's round of 16.

The first matches in the men's super-heavyweight division get underway, with Olympic champion Bakhodir Jalolov taking on Norway's Omar Shiha, while contenders Joshua Edwards, Teremoana Junior and Delicious Orie are also in action.

Light winds at the sailing

With the forecast for light winds for the second day of the sailing in Marseille on Monday, conditions are likely to again test the patience and concentration of the men's and women's skiff crews.

The men's and women's windsurfers will hope to get their racing underway after their races were postponed on Sunday.

Cracking atmosphere at rugby sevens

It's the second day of the women's rugby sevens competition, with the final round of pool games in the afternoon and four quarter-finals in the evening.

The big three – New Zealand, Australia and France – already look a class apart and will expect to progress to Tuesday's medal matches, with sellout crowds again playing their part in creating a wonderful atmosphere at the Stade de France.