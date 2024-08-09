Olympics 2024 | Who are our hockey heroes? Meet the double Olympic-medallists after Paris bronze win

Manpreet Singh

He was captain of the Tokyo squad that ended the 41-year-old Olympic medal drought. The 32-year-old hails from a small village of Mithapur in Jalandhar. From a young age, Manpreet saw his mother, Manjeet Kaur, toil hard. Kaur had to take up odd jobs to support the family after her husband was bogged down by mental health issues and had to give up his career.