Olympics 2024 | Zendaya, Mick Jagger and Snoop Dogg step out ahead of Paris Games

French luxury conglomerate LVMH, which has spent about $163 million inserting itself into seemingly every nonsport aspect of the Olympics, held an opening ceremony of its own Thursday night.

Serena Williams, Jeremy Allen White, Charlize Theron, Mick Jagger, French actor Omar Sy and Snoop Dogg were among the many starry guests who attended LVMH's pre-party, grandly called the Prelude to the Olympics.