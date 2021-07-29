Olympics: Golf first round suspended over lightning

The first round of the Olympic golf tournament was suspended Thursday because of a lightning storm at the Kasumisageki Country Club.

Play was halted just before 2 pm local time with 27 of the 60-player field yet to finish their opening 18 holes as thunder cracked around the course.

Unheralded Austrian Sepp Straka set the early pace with a bogey-free eight-under par 63 to be leader in the clubhouse after playing in the first group out.

Read | How Olympic tracking systems capture athletic performances

British Open champion Collin Morikawa, representing USA, was yet to complete his round at one-under par with five holes left alongside partner Rory McIlroy of Ireland on the same score.

Home favourite Hideki Matsuyama, the US Masters champion, had just finished with a two-under par 69 as when play was halted, with "dangerous weather" given as the official reason.

Lying second in the clubhouse three shots behind Straka were Thomas Pieters of Belgium and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz.