Olympics LIVE: Manu Bhaker looks to add another medal to her kitty in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match today

Shooting
* Trap Men's Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman -- 12:30pm
* Trap Women's Qualification: Shreyasi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari -- 12:30pm
* 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match: India (Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh) vs Korea -- 1pm
Rowing:
* Men's single sculls quarterfinals: Balraj Panwar -- 1:40pm
Hockey
* Men's Pool B Match: India vs Ireland -- 4:45pm
Archery:
* Women's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Ankita Bhakat (5:15pm) and Bhajan Kaur (5:30pm)
* Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Round: Dhiraj Bommadevara (10:45pm)
Badminton:
* Men's doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Alfian Fajar and Muhammad Rian Ardianto (Indonesia) -- 5:30pm
* Women's Doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Setyana Mapasa and Angela Yu (Australia) -- 6:20pm
Boxing:
* Men's 51kg Round of 16: Amit Panghal vs Patrick Chinyemba (Zambia) -- 7:15pm
* Women's 57kg Round of 32: Jaismine Lamboria vs Nesthy Petecio (Philippines) -- 9:25pm
* Women's 54kg Round of 16: Preeti Pawar vs Yeni Marcela Arias (Colombia) -- 1:20 am (July 31).
Manu Bhaker was on course to make more Olympic history as she put herself in contention for an unprecedented second medal on a day when the men's hockey team managed an underwhelming draw, a fourth-place finish broke Indian hearts at the shooting range and the pampered archers simply capitulated.
For a second day running, Bhaker was the star of the India show as she combined with Sarabjot Singh to make the bronze medal match of the 10m air pistol mixed team competition at Chateauroux's shooting range.
The two will be up against the Korean combination of Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho, who shot 579, in the bronze-medal match. Should they triumph, Bhaker will become the first Indian to win more than one medal in a single edition of the Games.
-PTI
Manika Batra made history by becoming the first Indian table tennis player to reach the singles pre-quarterfinals at the Olympic Games with a fluent 4-0 win over world number 18 and home favourite Prithika Pavade here on Monday.
The 29-year-old Manika dominated from start to finish for a 11-9 11-6 11-9 11-7 win over Prithika, who has Indian roots.
It turned out to be one of the most memorable matches for an Indian table tennis player in Olympics history. Manika had reached the round of 32 at the Tokyo Olympics and she bettered that performance on Monday.
-PTI