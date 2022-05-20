On comeback trail, Rahul looks for sponsors

A huge load of expectations weighs heavily on the shoulders of shuttler B M Rahul Bharadwaj who is returning to action after a long hiatus.

Rahul had shown great potential in the national and international circuit when an injury in 2018 laid him low and put a halt to one of the most promising careers. Two years older than the current sensation Lakshya Sen, Rahul was spoken in the same breath.

Nearly two years after the injury-forced break, Rahul is now back on the court. The 22-year-old is undergoing training at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA) in Bengaluru as he prepares to participate in international tournaments to improve his ranking, said Rahul’s father B K Manjunath. To ensure that Rahul takes part in the Italian and Denmark Open Badminton tournaments, scheduled to be held in the first week of June, Manjunath has been forced to part with his meager retirement savings.

“Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) sponsoring through Indian Airlines, withdrew their sponsorship due to Rahul’s prolonged injury,” Manjunath told DH when contacted.

Mangaluru-based badminton coach Ganesh Kudva recollects witnessing Rahul’s initial days, when at the age of nine, he started at Kudremukh, in Chickmagaluru district.

Rahul’s talent was obvious as he went on to become boys’ singles U–15 National Champion in 2014 and U-19 runner-up in 2017. He rose from 400th rank to 104 in 2019. He is presently ranked 168th in BWF world rankings.

“He also had defeated Lakshya in National under-15 and under-19 championships,” Ganesh recollected while adding that Rahul’s winning streak was interrupted due to an injury to right knee in 2018.

After a 11-month lay-off, he came back stronger to win gold in Croatia open and Kenya Badminton tournament in 2019.

Rahul said he was confident of performing well in the future while expressing his gratitude to coaches and support staff at PPBA for helping him gain peak-level match fitness after the injury.

Rahul says he will be able to focus on his game if supported financially. Ganesh meanwhile has launched a crowdfunding campaign on social media to raise funds for Rahul and other talented shuttlers.

Those willing to contribute to Rahul can deposit money at BM Rahul Bharadwaj, A/c No. 5010029225972 (IFSC code HDFC0003718)