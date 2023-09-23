On the cusp of Esports history

Esports gets underway on Sunday at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Out of the seven medal events, fifteen Indian Esports athletes will vie for top honours in four titles, namely Defense of the Ancients 2, FIFA Online 4, League of Legends and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

On the back of some stirring displays in the pre-tournament South Asia seeding event in Seoul, Indian Esports athletes look well-placed to clinch medals in the Asian Games.

20-year-old Charanjot Singh, who will be competing in FIFA, bagged a favourable draw by topping the South Asia seeding event for the Games held in Seoul. Karman Singh Tikka finished fifth. Both will begin from the Round of 32 on Sunday, Charanjot plays China's Liu Jiacheng while Karman plays AA Faqeehi from Bahrain.