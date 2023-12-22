Online abuse of athletes increased at 2023 World Championships: Study

More than half the online abuse of athletes at this year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest was of racist or sexualised nature, World Athletics said in a report published on Friday.

The sport's governing body said it had safeguarding measures in place at the August 18-28 event which analysed nearly 450,000 posts and comments on social media in a bid to protect the 1,344 athletes competing.

The study said racist abuse had increased by 14% compared to the 2022 championships in Oregon. Two athletes out of the 1,344 monitored received 44% of all accounted abuse between them.

The study also said that social media platform X, formerly Twitter, was the preferred channel for abusers, with almost 90% of detected abuse— a 500% relative increase compared to 2022.