10 jockeys test positive, BTC sanitised

The Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) was closed on Monday for sanitisation after 10 jockeys tested positive for coronavirus.

Around 55 Bengaluru-based jockeys, who wanted to train their horses on the outer sand track of the BTC, were asked to get a Covid-19 negative certificate by the club authorities. The BTC, which had recently cancelled the license of all the jockeys, had decided to hand license to the riders only after they submitted the Covid-19 negative certificate.

It is learnt that one jockey, who tested positive, had recently visited the club. “Since one jockey had entered the club’s office, the BTC had to immediately instruct all the employees to vacate the club. The entire club was sanitised and it should be back functioning in a couple of days,” a reliable source in BTC told DH.

The jockeys who tested positive will not be allowed inside the BTC premises for three weeks. “After their recovery, they will be back once they have the Covid-19 negative certificate. The rest of the jockeys will receive the license in the next two days and they can start training,” the source said.

This is the second instance that the Covid-19 has hit the club’s functioning. In July, a riding boy and one of the club’s veterinary officials had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Spectator-less racing

After the winter meeting was called off in its final phase in March, the BTC cancelled the entire summer meeting due to the rising cases of coronavirus in Bengaluru in July. Since then, BTC’s multiple attempts to conduct racing activities haven’t come to fruition. The club is aiming to conduct a short season to finish some of the marquee races.

“The club has requested the State government to allow racing without the crowd. There has been no response from the government yet,” the source added.